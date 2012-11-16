WL-SALEM GIRLS 800 RELAY WINS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

West Liberty-Salem’s girls track and field team added another state championship relay to its record books Saturday morning by winning the Division III 800 relay race in Columbus.

EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT

The group of Kaylee LeVan, Grace Estes, Alex Burton and Emily Hollar won with a new school record time of 1:44.24.



“It feels amazing to be a state champion,” said LeVan. “We’ve worked so hard for this and it’s all paying off now.”



“We has a lot of confidence coming into today,” said Burton. “We’ve been preparing all season for this moment.”



The Tigers now lead the Division III team race through nine events scored with 25 points.



For a complete story on the 800 relay state championship team and Division III state meet results see Monday’s Examiner.