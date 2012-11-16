OPENING DAY STATE-MENT

Tigers’ 3,200 relay team wins state championship

From the left, West Liberty-Salem’s Katelyn Stapleton, Madison Bahan, Grace Adams and Megan Adams pose with their medals and baton after winning the Division III 3,200 relay state championship Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

COLUMBUS — Every weekend West Liberty-Salem’s girls track and field team is rewriting its history.

A big chapter was added Friday morning when the Tigers’ 3,200 relay team won a state championship here during the opening race of the Division III meet.

The group of junior Grace Adams, sophomores Madison Bahan and Katelyn Stapleton and freshman Megan Adams won with a new school-record time of 9:19.08. It is the first time the girls program has had a relay win a state title.

“It’s something I know they’ve dreamed of since they were little girls,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel. “It’s a huge accomplishment. It’s almost too much and a bit overwhelming.”

“It’s one of the best feelings ever,” said Grace Adams. “It’s nice to know the hard work has paid off. We worked so hard for all of this.”

The 3,200 relay state championship got the Tiger girls off to a strong start in their quest for a possible Division III team state title. Helping fuel the fire was WL-Salem placing in the pole vault, qualifying to the state finals in four more running events and setting three school records on Friday.

“It was a really good start for us,” said Vogel. “I couldn’t have asked for much more than how we did today. We gave ourselves momentum heading into (today), so we’ll see what happens.”

West Liberty-Salem’s Lydia Moell competes in the Division III girls state pole vault competition on Friday. Moell placed fourth.

ABOVE: West Liberty-Salem’s Grace Estes carries the baton during the Division III girls 800 relay semifinal Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. BELOW: West Liberty-Salem’s Emily Hollar races during the final leg of the girls 1,600 relay semifinal. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)