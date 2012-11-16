Ben Logan’s Manns jumps her way to 7th

COLUMBUS — Madison Manns found herself in a spot she never imagined when her track and field career ended Friday at the OHSAA Division II state meet — on the podium for a second time.

Benjamin Logan’s Madison Manns clears the bar during the Division II girls state high jump competition Friday in Columbus. Manns placed seventh with a height of 5-2. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Benjamin Logan senior placed seventh here inside Jesse Owens Memorial Staidum with a jump of 5-2, capping a prep career that included three state berths and now two state medals.

“It feels great to come back here and place,” said Manns. “I would have never pictured myself back here on the podium.”

The top eight placers in each event earn a spot on the Division II state podium.

“I’m just super excited for her,” said BL girls head coach Mike Coder. “It’s a little bittersweet since she’s leaving, but it’s been great the last three years to see the progress she has made. Madi really focused and had the ability to pull out the big jumps when she needed to.”

