West gets back on podium for Bellefontaine girls

Carter, Shumaker advance to state finals in running events

Bellefontaine’s Anne West stands on the podium after placing eighth in the Division II discus competition Friday in Columbus. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

COLUMBUS — In some respects, Bellefontaine’s girls opening day here at the OHSAA Division II state meet.

The Lady Chieftains put one athlete on the podium and advanced to the state finals in every running event they competed in at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

“It was a good day,” said BHS head coach Ben Davis. “We had a lengthy weather delay, but the girls responded well. Anything could have happened and they did a nice job handling it. They are sitting in good spots heading into the finals.”

Senior Anne West placed eighth in the girls discus, junior Lauren Carter qualified to the finals of the 100, 200 and 400 and junior Caitlyn Shumaker advanced to the finals of the 300 hurdles.

The top eight finishers in each event earn a spot on the podium. In running event semifinals, the top two in each heat plus the next five fastest times qualify to today’s state finals.

Carter runs in the 100 finals at 1:10 p.m., the 400 finals at 2:05 p.m. and the 200 finals at 2:40 p.m. Shumaker competes in the 300 hurdle finals at 2:15 p.m.

Bellefontaine’s Lauren Carter nears the finish line of the Division II 400-meter semifinals Friday in Columbus.

