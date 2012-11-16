Cardinal duo advance to Division 3 state finals

COLUMBUS — The Triad track duo of Dominick McFarland and Eli O’Brien went two-for-two in their debuts Friday during the OHSAA boys Division III state track and field meet.

Triad’s Dominick McFarland clears a hurdle during the Division III 300 hurdle semifinals Friday in Columbus.

McFarland qualified to the state finals in the 300 hurdles, while O’Brien qualified to the state finals in the 200-meter dash. The top two in each heat plus the next five fastest times advanced to today’s finals.

Triad’s Eli O’Brien races in the Division III 200-meter semifinals on Friday. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

Both will race this morning where the top eight in each event place. McFarland races in the 300 hurdle finals at 10:40 a.m. O’Brien competes in the 200 finals at 11:25 a.m. McFarland won his heat in the 300 hurdles and set a personal best with a time of 39.62.

“I felt I had a good race,” said McFarland. “I had to do a little bit of catching up at the end, but it was a good first experience here.”

Read complete State Track and Field news in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!