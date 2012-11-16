WL-SALEM GIRLS 3,200 RELAY TEAM WINS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

West Liberty-Salem’s girls track and field team started the Division III state meet off with a bang Friday by winning a state championship in the 3,200 relay.

EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT

The group of Megan Adams, Grace Adams, Madison Bahan and Katelyn Stapleton finished first with a new school record time of 9:19.08.



“It’s the best feeling in the world,” said Grace Adams. “It’s nice know that all our hard work has paid off.”



WL-Salem defeated defending state champion Minster, who beat the Tigers last week at the regional meet.



“We came in with the mindset to do our best,” said a Megan Adams. “If we did that, we knew that would be enough.”



For a complete story on WL-Salem’s state championship 3,200 relay team see Saturday’s Examiner.