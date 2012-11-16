Lady Tigers take Columbus by storm

If last week’s regional performance is any indication of how West Liberty-Salem’s girls track and field team is going to do at the Division III state meet over the next two days in Columbus, the Lady Tigers are in for another historic weekend.

West Liberty-Salem’s girls track and field team poses with the Division III regional championship trophy last weekend in Troy. The Tigers are competing in program record 10 events at this year’s state meet. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

WL-Salem’s girls won the program’s first regional championship, qualified to state in a record 10 events, won four individual regional titles and broke three school records.

“Winning regional was a big confidence builder for us,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel. “The girls have had the mindset they wanted to get better each meet. They’ve been proving that meet after meet and hopefully we can continue to do that this weekend.”

