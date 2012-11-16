State meet provides another opportunity to shine for BHS girls

As the pressure has mounted this postseason, Bellefontaine’s girls have delivered with one clutch performance after another.

Bellefontaine’s Lauren Carter, center, nears the finish line of a race earlier this season. Carter is set to compete in three events this weekend at the Division II state track and field meet. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

Now, the biggest challenge of the season awaits this weekend as the Lady Chieftains head to the Division II state meet at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus.

The trio of senior Anne West, junior Lauren Carter and junior Caitlyn Shumaker is surging after combining for three individual regional titles, three school records and five state berths.

“The margin of error at the regional was quite slim and they performed remarkably,” said BHS head coach Ben Davis. “All three of them were either ahead of their previous bests or right at them. They are ready.”

West will kick off the state meet for BHS on Friday in the girls discus competition, which is conducted as a final at 9:30 a.m.

Carter will be busy Friday as she takes part in three events.

She will run in the 100 semifinals at 2:20 p.m., the 400 semifinals at 3 p.m. and the 200 semifinals at 3:40 p.m.

Shumaker takes the track for the 300 hurdle semifinals at 3:20 p.m.

The top-two finishers in each heat, plus the next five fastest times, advance to the state finals on Saturday afternoon.

The top eight in each event at the state meet earn a place on the podium.

Carter is already a seasoned veteran of the state meet. This will be her third trip to Columbus in the 100 and 200.

She will be making her state debut in the 400.

“It’s good for me to have so many events,” said Carter. “It really helps having the 400 to run in because it will help me for the 200. It keeps me on my toes and keeps me focused.

“I’m more excited than anything right now. Honestly, this is probably the most excited I’ve ever been. I can’t wait to get there and race.”

