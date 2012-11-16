Lady Chieftains send 3 to state meet

Carter, Shumaker and West win regional titles

TOP TO BOTTOM: Bellefontaine’s Lauren Carter, Caitlyn Shumaker and Anne West compete in the Division II regional meet Saturday at Piqua High School. All three Chieftains won individual regional championships and qualified to the state track and field meet. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

PIQUA — It was one clutch performance after another for Bellefontaine’s girls track and field team here Saturday at the Division II regional meet.

The Lady Chieftains qualified three individuals across five events to the state meet, broke three school records and finished third as a team inside Alexander Stadium.

Lauren Carter was perfect in her sprinting events for BHS by advancing in the 100, 200 and 400, Caitlyn Shumaker earned a return trip to Columbus in the 300 hurdles as did Anne West in the discus.

The top four placers in each event qualify to the Division II state meet Friday and Saturday in Columbus.

Indian Hill won the girls Division II regional title with 80 points, Chaminade-Julienne came in second with 53.6 points and the Chieftains were third with 46 points.

“The girls had a spectacular day,” said BHS head coach Ben Davis. “Lauren fought off the competition smashing her 400 and 200 records. Caitlyn obliterated the school record by nearly 1.5 seconds en route to beating her nemesis from Anna for the first time. Anne bested the toughest regional field in the state.”



