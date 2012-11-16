Tigers ‘learn from losses’ en route to regional final berth

After some bumps in the road early in the season, West Liberty-Salem’s softball team is rolling at the right time.

West Liberty-Salem’s Arrah Sandy puts the bat on the ball during Wednesday’s Division III regional semifinal against Brookville. The Tigers play West Jefferson today for a berth in the state tournament. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Tigers, who were 5-4 after their first nine games, have went 15-5 since and have secured their first spot in the regional final since 2009.

WL-Salem (20-9) faces West Jefferson (20-6) at noon today at Wright State for a berth in next week’s Division III state tournament in Akron.

With a few new faces being inserted into the lineup after last year’s 21-3 campaign, the Tigers went through some growing pains during the first couple of weeks of the season.

But powered by veterans like Kelsey Day, Hallie Strapp and Kayle Henderson, WL-S picked up steam as it built some cohesion.

“The girls had to learn from those losses,” said head coach Kenleigh Farris. “All of them came against good teams and the girls knew they had to build on those losses. It’s been great to see them respond the way they have.”

