Lady Tigers make history with 1st regional title

WL-Salem qualifies to state in 10 events

TROY — It was a perfect storm by West Liberty-Salem’s girls track and field team here Friday night at the Division III regional meet.

The Lady Tigers caught fire early and stayed hot en route to claiming the program’s first ever regional championship. They scored 96 points for first place, won regional titles in four events and are headed to the state meet in a program-record 10 events.

“On paper, it looked like we had those type of opportunities, but regional can be full of sur- prises,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel. “The girls stepped up and delivered. It was also the first time we’ve ever qualified all four of our relay teams to state. I’m still in disbelief a little bit of everything that has happened tonight.”

West Liberty-Salem’s Alex Burton, left, takes the baton from Grace Estes during the girls 400 relay finals Friday at the Division III regional meet in Troy. AND West Liberty-Salem’s Lydia Moell works to clear the bar in the girls pole vault competition. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

