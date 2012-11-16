Ben Logan’s Manns earns 3rd trip to state

PIQUA — Rising to the occasion is what Madison Manns does best. The Benjamin Logan senior has made a habit of delivering clutch performances throughout her track and field career.

Benjamin Logan’s Madison Manns clears the bar during the girls high jump competition Thursday at the Division II regional track and field meet in Piqua. Manns placed fourth with a height of 5-3 to qualify for the state meet. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

In what Mann’s described as the toughest meet she’s ever been in, the senior put on another gutsy performance here Thursday at the Division II regional meet. Manns placed fourth in the high jump with a height of 5-3 and earned her third trip to the state meet.

“To make it out three times, I am so humbled,” said Manns. “I never thought I would compete at this caliber. I am very lucky.”

