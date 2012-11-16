Huge 1st inning propels Tigers into regional final

WL-Salem holds off Brookville for 12-9 win

West Liberty-Salem’s Hallie Strapp slides into third base during Wednesday’s regional semifinal game against Brookville at Wright State University. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MATT HAMMOND)

FAIRBORN — West Liberty-Salem’s softball team jumped out to a big early lead before overcoming some nervous moments late for a regional semifinal win over Brookville here Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers, who scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning and led 11-1 after three innings, fought off a power surge by the Blue Devils to advance to Saturday’s Division III regional final with a 12-9 victory at Wright State University.

All but one of Brookville’s 11 hits were for extra bases.

“We held on and won the day, and that’s all you can ask of the girls,” said WL-Salem head coach Kenleigh Farris. “It was great to see the girls play relaxed today. They play so much better when they relax.”

West Liberty-Salem’s Kelsey Day is congratulated by head coach Kenleigh Farris after hitting a home run in the third inning of Wednesday’s 12-9 win over Brookville.

