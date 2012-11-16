WL-Salem boys, girls send two relays to state meet

TROY — West Libety-Salem’s track and field teams are big believers that iron sharpens iron. Racing against some of the best distance teams in the state helped the Tigers’ girls and boys 3,200 relays come away with state berths here Wednesday at the Division III regional meet.

West Liberty-Salem’s girls 3,200 relay team celebrates after qualifying to the Division III state track and field meet and setting a new school record Wednesday during the regional meet in Troy. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

In the case of the girls relay, the Tigers set a new school record, broke a regional record and earned a second consecutive trip to state.

“We had a lot of confidence coming into this meet,” said WLSalem girls head coach Ann Vogel. “The girls did what they’ve done all season. I told them they were made for days like today.”

WL-Salem’s girls 3,200 relay of Grace Adams, Megan Adams, Katelyn Stapleton and Madison Bahan broke their own school record and placed second with a time of 9:22.22.

The top four placers in each event qualify to the Division III state track and field meet next weekend in Columbus.

However, two years ago the Ohio High School Athletic Association added an at-large bid rule. It says the next two best times, distances and heights in each event statewide will qualify to the state meet.

WL-Salem’s boys 3,200 relay of Jack Eggleston, Noah Smith, Isaac Brown and Gavin Harrison finished fifth with a time of 8:17.62 and was fortunate enough to receive one of the two at-large bids.

“We’re very happy for them,” said WL-Salem boys head coach Joe Taylor. “This group of guys is fairly inexperienced at the regional level so it was good to see them deliver in a big moment. I know they wanted fourth place, but an at-large bid is a nice consolation prize. We’ll be in the mix at state next week.”

West Liberty-Salem’s Isaac Brown, left, hands the baton to Gavin Harrison during the final leg of the boys 3,200 relay. The boys received an at-large bid to compete at the state meet.

