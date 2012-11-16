Lady Chiefs repeat as Division II district champs

ST. PARIS — At times, it has been a patchwork effort for Bellefontaine’s girls track and field team this spring. After losing key point scorers to graduation and battling some injuries, postseason championships seemed unlikely at certain points this season.

Bellefontaine’s girls track and field team poses with its Division II district championship trophy following Saturday’s meet at Graham High School. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

“We lost some major components from last year’s regional championship team due to graduation, illness and injury,” said BHS head coach Ben Davis.

“It has been a trying year for not just the coaching staff, but the athletes as well. Our returning veterans put the team on their backs and flourished. Overcoming many obstacles makes this district title much appreciated.”

