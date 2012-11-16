Raiders fight back late to earn regional berth

TIPP CITY — Benjamin Logan’s softball team overcame a little bit of unexpected adversity to win a district championship here Saturday.

Ben Logan’s Gretchen Wilber, left, is greeted by teammates after scoring the winning run in Saturday’s district title game against East Clinton. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Raiders found themselves trailing late against an East Clinton team that came into the game with just eight wins on the season.

However, Ben Logan found a way to survive and advance, getting a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game and another run in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 5-4 victory in a Division III district title game.

“I think it took a little bit of time for the girls to settle down today,” said Ben Logan head coach Amanda Davis. “During one of my trips to the mound early in the game, I told them they just needed to relax and play with confidence.”

