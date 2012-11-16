Lady Tigers best Redskins, win 2nd straight district crown

In typical postseason fashion, West Liberty-Salem’s girls track and field team is hitting its stride at the perfect time.

West Liberty-Salem’s girls track and field team won its second straight Division III district championship Saturday at Piqua High School. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Tigers repeated as Division III district champions on Saturday at Piqua High School and qualified to the regional meet in 12 events, a program best. But winning was not a given as the Tigers had to contend with a talented Ft. Loramie squad.

“Year in and year out, our district is one of the toughest in the state, so winning back-to-back titles isn’t something we take for granted,” said WLSalem girls head coach Ann Vogel.

“Being able to beat a quality team like Fort Loramie is a testament to our team’s determination.”

The team race was close until the last few events when the Tigers pulled away to win 139-123. Botkins held on to third with 58 points and Covington was a close fourth with 57.5 points.

Riverside’s girls finished 11th with 13 points and Triad was 18th with one point.

“Overall, it was a solid meet for us,” added Vogel. “We had a few hiccups, but our kids bounced back and showed a lot of resilience. We have nine kids who qualified for the regional meet in twelve events, which is the most ever for our program.”

