WL-Salem knocks off state-ranked Williamsburg in district final

West Liberty-Salem’s softball team delivered another clutch performance Friday in a Division III district title game against state-ranked Williamsburg.

The fourth-seeded Tigers struck early and jumped out to a 5-0 lead over the top-seeded Wildcats before going on to secure a 7-1 victory at Hamilton High School. It was just the sec- ond loss of the season for Williamsburg (27-2), which is ranked fifth in the state.

“This was a big win for us,” said WL-Salem head coach Kenleigh Farris. “We knew going in that we were seen as the underdogs and used that to our advantage. Our girls have been playing and working together every step of the way. It was a fun win. It’s also great to see dif- ferent girls stepping up each game.”

