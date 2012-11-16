Local athletes have strong opening day at D2 district meet

Benjamin Logan’s track and field teams carried over their momentum from winning Central Buckeye Conference titles last week for the start of the postseason.

Indian Lake’s Dustin Franks lands during one of his jumps in the boys long jump competition during the first day of action at the Division II district meet Thursday at Graham. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT

The Raiders boys and girls are both sitting in fourth place after the start of the Division II district meet Thursday at Graham High School. Both squads had several top eight placers, while the girls qualified to the regional meet in two events.

The top four placers in each event move on to next week’s regional meet in Piqua. The eight fastest times from Thursday’s prelims moved on to Saturday’s finals.

Miami East is currently leading the boys meet after four events with 24 points.

Northwestern is second with 18 points, Brookville is third with 16 points, Ben Logan is fourth with 14 points, Milton Union is fifth with 13 points and Indian Lake is sixth with 11 points.

Bellefontaine’s Shelby Fogan competes in the girls shot put competition.

Carroll holds a sizable lead in the girls meet after three events with 25 points. Brookville is sitting in second with 19 points, Milton Union is third with 16 points, Ben Logan is fourth with 12 points, Anna is fifth with 10.5 points and Bellefontaine is sixth with nine points.

The Division II district meet resumes Saturday with field events at 3 p.m. and running events at 3:30 p.m.

Four individuals and one relay team qualified to the regional meet after Thursday’s action.

Ben Logan’s Madison Manns and Bellefontaine’s Shelby Fogan led the area Thursday with runner-up finishes. Fogan took second in the shot put with a throw of 36-5 and Manns tied for second in the high jump with a height of 5-0.

Benjamin Logan’s Madison Manns attempts to clear the bar in the high jump competition. All three athletes qualified to next week’s regional meet in Piqua.

Indian Lake’s Dustin Franks placed third in the long jump a leap of 19-6 1/2 and teammate Nate Reichert took fourth in the discus with a toss of 142-3.

Ben Logan’s girls 3,200 relay of Nya Worrell, Pamela Kelly, Sami Meeker and Dani Widmark had a fourth-place finish with a time of 10:23.6 to qualify.

