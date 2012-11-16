Lakers stave off late Troy Christian threat to move on

Isaac Roby put Indian Lake on the brink of a victory, and Clay Jacobs slammed the door Wednesday.

Indian Lake's Matthew Risner dives safely back to first base during Wednesday's Division III sectional tournament game at Indian Lake. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Roby turned in a gutsy 6 2/3 innings on the mound before Jacobs came on to get the final out in the Lakers’ 4-3 win over visiting Troy Christian in a Division III sectional baseball tournament game.

The Lakers are now 14-11 and will play top-seeded Middletown Madison on Monday at Hamilton in a sectional final.

Roby, who became the Lakers’ go-to arm on the mound this season, was in control heading in the seventh inning as Indian Lake held a 4-1 lead.

However, the Eagles mounted a two-out rally to provide some suspense. A single, error, another single and then another error allowed Troy Christian to score two runs and make it a 4-3 game.

