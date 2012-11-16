Riverside boys, Ridgemont girls finish fourth at NWCC meet

Riverside’s boys and Ridgemont’s girls track and field teams both finished fourth Saturday at the Northwest Central Conference finals in Waynesfield.

Riverside’s Jaxon Heath, right, takes the baton from teammate John Zumberger during the boys 400 relay prelims on Thursday at the Northwest Central Conference meet in Waynesfield. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

Lima Perry won the boys NWCC championship with 125 points, Hardin Northern was runner up with 103 points and Waynesfield-Goshen took third with 81 points. Riverside tied with Elgin for fourth with 53 points each. Ridgemont finished ninth with six points.

Lehman Catholic dominated the girls meet with 166 points.

Elgin edged W-Goshen for the runner-up spot 89-87. Ridgemont finished in fourth with 67 points and Riverside was close behind in fifth with 65 points.

Riverside’s boys were highlighted by runner-up finishes from Jaxon Heath in the 100 (12.2), the 400 relay (46.7) and 800 relay (1:37.5).

Callie Cromer fueled the Ridgemont girls with runner-up finishes in the 100 (13.9) and 100 hurdles (17.4), a third-place finish in the 300 hurdles (50.3) and a fifth-place finish in the 200 (29.3).

Amanda Howland had a firstplace finish in the pole vault (9-0), while third-place finishes came from the 400 relay (1:00.5) and 1,600 relay (5:35.7).

Ridgemont’s Callie Cromer, center, and Riverside’s Diane Recinos, right, compete in the girls 100-meter dash prelims.



