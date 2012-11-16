Logan County domination: 3 local teams win CBC titles

Ben Logan boys claim 10th straight MR crown; Raiders and Chieftains finish 1st in girls meet

The Logan County domination of the Central Buckeye Conference track and field meet continued Friday in Springfield.

Benjamin Logan’s boys team won its 10th consecutive Mad River division title, the Raider girls claimed their fifth straight Mad River championship and Bellefontaine’s girls repeated as Kenton Trail division champs during the league meet at Northwestern High School.

The Raider boys rolled up 149 points to take the Mad River division and keep their title streak intact. Northwestern edged Indian Lake 95-94 for second.

“This one was extra special to us,” said BL boys head coach Kevin Butler. “This was just a long-term goal for us when I first started coaching. To say we’ve done it 10 years in a row sounds crazy. Some of these guys were six-, seven-, eightyears- old when it began. It’s been a lot of hard work and a lot of fun.

“This group kept thinking and saying we don’t want to lose this one. The previous nine won’t mean anything if we can’t win this time. So for them to be able to accomplish that was pretty special for them.”

Meet results and photos in Saturday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

