Triad’s Russell one-hits Russia in tourney rout

Joni Russell fired a one-hitter and she was supported by a Triad hitting attack that collected 12 hits in an 11-0 five-inning blanking of visiting Russia in a Division IV sectional softball tournament semifinal Friday.

The fifth-seeded Cardinals are now 13-9 and advance to play second-seeded Bradford on Tuesday at Newton.

Triad scored runs in each of the four innings they batted. The Cardinals scored one run in the first, three in the second, one in the third and six in the fourth.

Olivia Butz sparked Triad’s hitting attack, going 3-3. Shelby Sheets went 2-3 and Kendell Hughes added a triple.