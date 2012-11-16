Lady Tigers win 8th straight OHC title, set 6 records

It was another record setting night for West Liberty-Salem’s girls track and field team Thursday as it claimed its eighth consecutive Ohio Heritage Conference championship at Greeneview High School.

West Liberty-Salem’s girls track and field team poses with the Ohio Heritage Conference championship trophy Thursday night in Jamestown at Greeneview High School. (PHOTO COURTESY | SCOTT DAVIS)

Last Friday, the Tigers set numerous meet, stadium and school records at their own Reliant Invitational. That momentum traveled south to Jamestown on Thursday where WL-Salem’s girls finished with eight new conference records and one new school record en route to winning the OHC North division title.

“Our conference title was built on a total team effort,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel. “Everyone stepped up to do her part. Setting six conference records is a testament to the all-in mindset of this team.”

For the full story and meet results, pick up a copy of Friday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!