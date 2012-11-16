Smith, Kreglow power Pirates past scrappy Cavaliers

Courtnie Smith kept Riverside in the fight and Kalin Kreglow landed the knockout punch for Riverside’s softball team Thursday.

Riverside’s Kalin Kreglow (25) is congratulated by her teammates after her game-winning hit in the eighth inning of Thursday’s sectional tournament game against Lehman Catholic. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Smith belted a two-run home run to give Riverside a 2-1 lead over visiting Lehman Catholic in the bottom of the fifth inning, and after Cavaliers tied the score with a run in the sixth, Kalin Kreglow delivered the gamewinning hit in the bottom of the eighth to give the Pirates a 3-2 win in a Division IV sectional tournament semifinal.

“Kalin has been solid for us all year,” said Riverside head coach Andy Phelps. “She struggled a little bit today, but she just needed a little confidence. She was able to put the bat on the ball and came through with a big hit for us.”

