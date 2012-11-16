Riverside girls 4th after opening day of NWCC meet

Riverside’s girls and boys track and field teams had a solid start to the Northwest Central Conference meet Thursday in Waynesfield.

Riverside’s Lauryn Sanford competes in the girls high jump competition Thursday during the first day of the Northwest Central Conference track and field meet in Waynesfield. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

After the first day of action the Pirate girls are sitting in fourth and the boys team is currently fifth.

Elgin is leading the girls team race after scoring five events with 36 points. Waynesfield-Goshen is second with 30 points, Lehman Catholic is third with 28 points and Riverside is fourth with 19 points.

Ridgemont is currently sixth with 17 points.

W-Goshen leads the boys team race after five events with 37 points, Hardin Northern is second with 31 points, Lima Perry is third with 29 points, Elgin is fourth with 18 points and Riverside is fifth with 14 points. Ridgemont is ninth with one point.

Riverside’s Ethan Burrows competes in the boys discus competition.

For the full story and meet results, pick up a copy of Friday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!