Raiders jolt Chiefs, clinch share of division title

A week that started with a thud has improved drastically for Benjamin Logan’s baseball team.

Bellefontaine’s Ethan Moore waits for the ball at second base as Benjamin Logan’s Trace Tevis begins his slide during Wednesday’s game at Blue Jacket Park. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Raiders on Monday saw Tecumseh rally from an 8-1 deficit to beat Ben Logan 11-8.

The loss knocked the Raiders out of first place in the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division.

However, Ben Logan rebounded to blank Urbana 12-0 on Tuesday and moved back into a tie for first place in the Mad River division after North Union lost to Graham.

With a final league game remaining against Bellefontaine and a chance to clinch at least a share of the division championship Wednesday, Ben Logan refused to let the opportunity slip through its fingers with a dominant 12-4 victory over the host Chiefs at Blue Jacket Park.

“We had a setback Monday and the kids took it to heart,” said Ben Logan head coach Scott Wilson. “It was the quietest bus ride home we’ve had in my three years as coach. Our guys regrouped and we’ve put ourselves in a position to win a league championship. Good senior leadership really took place over the last two games.”

