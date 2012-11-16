Raiders, Deardurff shut down Knights in tourney opener

When the bats weren’t connecting, Benjamin Logan’s softball team on Wednesday leaned on the reliable right arm of Grace Deardurff.

Benjamin Logan’s Kylie Frazier slides safely into third base during Wednesday’s Division III sectional tournament game against Greenon at Ben Logan. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The senior pitcher scattered three hits and piled up 17 strikeouts in a 5-0 win over visiting Greenon in a Division III sectional semifinal game.

“Grace is dominating right now,” said BL head coach Amanda Davis. “She is in her element. She is doing a great job. We’ve been letting her and our catcher (Gretchen Wilber) work together on their own and we’ll see how it goes.”

Ben Logan, ranked 10th in the latest Division III state poll, improves to 22-2. The top-seeded Raiders face ninth-seeded Versailles (12-9) on Monday at 5 p.m. for a sectional final at Brookville High School.

