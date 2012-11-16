Raider boys, girls in the lead after 1st day of CBC meet

Benjamin Logan’s boys and girls track and field teams are leading their divisions after the first day of action at the Central Buckeye Conference championships Tuesday at Northwestern High School. Five events have been scored for the boys, while four events have been scored for the girls.

The CBC finals are scheduled to resume Friday with field events starting at 4:30 p.m. and running finals at 5 p.m.

Ben Logan’s boys are holding on to the top spot in the Mad River division with 38 points.

Northwestern is a close second with 37 points and Indian Lake is third with 26 points.

The Raider girls are holding off the Warriors 42-41.5 in their team race. North Union is third with 22 points, Indian Lake is fourth with 9.5 points and Graham is fifth with eight points.

