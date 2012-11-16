Raiders clinch share of CBC Mad River title

Benjamin Logan’s state-ranked softball team wrapped up the regular season in style Tuesday by clinching at least a share of the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division title.

Grace Deardurff, shown in a game earlier this spring, picked up her 18th win of the season Tuesday as the Raiders beat Urbana to lock up at least a share of the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division title. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

“I am extremely proud of this team and their efforts this season,” said BL head coach Amanda Davis. “We have met one of the goals we set for ourselves this year by clinching part of the conference title. The girls have worked very hard to get to this point and I couldn’t be happier for them.”

The Raiders, who are ranked 10th in Division III, dropped host Urbana 6-0 in the completion of a suspended game from last week.

