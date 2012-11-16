Stidam pitches Lakers to tourney-opening win

Indian Lake’s bats were not quite as sharp as head coach Skip Oliver would have liked Monday, but Callie Stidam made sure it wasn’t an issue.

Indian Lake’s Allix Cotterman tags out a Preble Shawnee player at home during Monday’s Division III sectional tournament game at Indian Lake. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Stidam fired a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the host Lakers blanked Preble Shawnee 5-0 in a Division III sectional softball opener.

The seventh-seeded Lakers (11-9) advance to play sixthseeded Carlisle (13-10) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the sectional semifinal at Carlisle.

“I didn’t feel like we hit the ball as well as we are capable of,” said Oliver of an Indian Lake offense that had seven hits. “We were a little anxious and a little impatient at times.

“But Callie had a nice game. She had a few walks that she had to fight through, but she threw the ball well. I don’t think they were used to seeing a pitcher that throws as hard as she does.”

