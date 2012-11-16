WL-Salem girls lead OHC meet after 1st day of competition

It was a strong start to the Ohio Heritage Conference meet for West Liberty-Salem’s girls on Monday at Greeneview High School.

The Tigers are in first place after four events, set two league records and won North division titles in three events.

WL-Salem leads the girls North division with 50 points, Northeastern is currently second with 24 points, Mechanicsburg is third with 18 points, Fairbanks is fourth with 17 points, Triad is fifth with six points and West Jefferson is sixth with five points.

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!