Tigers blitz Hillclimbers

West Liberty-Salem’s softball team piled up the hits in its tournament opener Monday as it pounded visiting Urbana 19-1 in five innings during a Division III sectional opener at Sparks Field.

West Liberty-Salem’s Hannah Riblet slides into third base in front of Urbana’s Macie Campbell during the third inning of their Division III tournament game Monday at Sparks Field. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The fourth-seeded Tigers are now 16-8 on the season and host 20th-seeded Meadowdale on Wednesday in a sectional semifinal contest. The 19th-seeded Hillclimbers fall to 1-16.

“We feel good about the win,” said WLSalem head coach Kenleigh Farris. “The girls were dialed in and played really well. The goal is to continue taking this momentum through tournament. We are taking each game one at a time and focusing on the task at hand.”

For the full story and Complete SOFTBALL ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Tuesday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!