WL-S girls, Ben Logan boys win again at Reliant Invitational

It was a record-setting night during the Reliant Mechanical Invitational Friday at West Liberty-Salem High School.

West Liberty-Salem’s girls 3,200 relay team celebrates setting a new school record Friday at the Reliant Mechanical Invitaitonal at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

Several local track and field teams had athletes turn in their best performances of the season.

Five school records were set along with seven meet and stadium records, while two area teams came away with the championship trophy.

WL-Salem’s girls won their own meet after piling up 178 points. Bellefontaine took the runner-up spot with 122 points, Versailles was third with 102 points and Benjamin Logan finished fourth with 70 points.

“We don’t talk much about breaking records, but several of our student-athletes have been putting in the work and chipping away at them all season,” said WL-Salem head coach Ann Vogel. “The Tiger Invitational always has top-notch competition and when you combine that with competing on our home track in front of such a supportive community, it really made for a fun meet.”

Ben Logan’s boys edged WLSalem 175.8-170.3 for their sixth invitational win of the season.

Benjamin Logan’s Nolan Robson, right, races against WL-Salem’s Jack Eggleston during the boys 800 relay.

Bellefontaine came in third with 93.5 points and Versailles was fourth with 80 points. Calvary Christian finished eighth with 15 points.

“I told our guys I really appreciated how they stepped up their effort at this meet,” said BL boys head coach Kevin Butler. “With the format a little different than it has been in the past and not having our best distance runner, it took every guy we brought.

“We had some really solid performances from all of our relay teams and throwers, which is always nice to see as we get to the end of the season. We’re happy with this win and are excited for the opportunity to compete for a league title this week.”

