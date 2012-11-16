Early surge powers BL past Chiefs

Benjamin Logan jumped out to a five-run lead in the first inning and stayed in control the rest of the way for a 9-2 victory over host Bellefontaine in a Central Buckeye Conference softball game at Blue Jacket Park.

Benjamin Logan’s Haley Wilson slides into home past Bellefontaine pitcher Tayteum Vigansky during Thursday’s game at Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Raiders, who are ranked 10th in the Division II state poll, run their winning streak to eight games. They are now 20-2 overall and 13-2 in the league. Ben Logan is currently tied for first place in the CBC Mad River division with one league game to finish.

The Chieftains fall to 7-12 on the season and 7-9 in the league.

Ben Logan set the tone early with its big opening inning.

