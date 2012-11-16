West Liberty-Salem comes alive to jolt Pirates 12-2 in non-league matchup

West Liberty-Salem’s baseball team broke out of its recent struggles to zap visiting Riverside 12-2 in five inning Thursday in non-league action.

West Liberty-Salem’s Issac Reames slides into second base as Riverside’s Deven Frilling waits for the ball during Thursday’s game at WL-Salem. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Tigers improve their record to 8- 12 on the season, while the Pirates fall to 4-16.

WL-Salem built a 3-0 lead after three innings. The Tigers drove in five runs in the fourth inning to grab an 8-0 cushion.

Riverside scored its only two runs in the top of the fifth inning to trail 8-2. WL-Salem then put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.

