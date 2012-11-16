Peterson shuts down Cougars as Ben Logan grabs key CBC win

Sophomore fires 1-hit shutout of Cougars

Benjamin Logan first baseman Keegan Wilson tags out a Kenton Ridge player at first base during Tuesday’s game. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Sophomore Blake Peterson fired a one-hit shutout as Benjamin Logan snapped Kenton Ridge’s nine-game win streak with a 4-0 victory Tuesday in a Central Buckeye Conference play.

The Raiders move to 16-3 overall and 10-3 in the CBC. Ben Logan remains in a tie with North Union for first place in the CBC Mad River division.

The Cougars fall to 15-5, 9-5. Kenton Ridge starter Matt Wichael struggled with his control in the first inning and Ben Logan took advantage.

The Raiders took advantage of two hits and several walks to score three runs in the bottom of the first as Wichael was unable to make it out of the inning.

