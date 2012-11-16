Their time to shine

BHS to host inaugural CBC Cup for special needs students

Members of Bellefontaine’s CBC Cup team practice the 100-meter dash last week as they prepare for the inaugural event, which is Friday at AcuSport Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MATT HAMMOND)

Just as their peers that play sports at Bellefontaine High School get to experience, the school’s special needs students will have the opportunity Friday to hear the roar of the crowd and compete for an athletic championship.

A group of 13 students from Rick Reed’s unit at BHS will participate in the inaugural Central Buckeye Conference Cup in front of their home supporters at AcuSport Stadium.

“It’s going to be awesome,” said Bellefontaine junior Jack Costin, who plans to take part in three events. “We want to bring the first CBC Cup championship to our school.”

Representing Bellefontaine at Friday’s CBC Cup will be, from the left, front row: Damian Godfrey, Dalton Carter, Jimmy Salyer and Alex Westerman; and back row: Brandon Gibson, JeRee Sopher, Jack Costin, Ryan Hunter, Sarah Kirkpatrick and Fadi Abukhader. Not pictured are: Isabella Cardeneras, James Bowsier and Destiny Kissling.

Indian Lake and Benjamin Logan will also participate as 11 of the 12 CBC schools will be in attendance.

The idea for an athletic competition featuring special needs students in the CBC was developed by Bellefontaine athletic director Matt Comstock.

“It was a day last spring when I was walking out to our baseball and softball fields and I saw the local Logan County Braves (Special Olympics team) practicing on our football practice field,” said Comstock. “To see how much fun they were having made me think about doing something for our special needs students. I thought it would be great to have a spotlight for these kids. I took it to our next athletic directors meeting and everyone agreed that it was something we should do as a conference.”

