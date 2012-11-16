Raiders keep rolling with 16-0 rout of Urbana

Benjamin Logan’s softball team continued its stellar play Monday with a 16-0 win in five innings over visiting Urbana.

Benjamin Logan’s Olivia Roose, left, celebrates with head coach Amanda Davis after hitting a two-run home run against Urbana on Monday at Ben Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Raiders, who are ranked 10th in the latest Division III state poll, have won six in a row and improve to 18-2 overall and 11-2 in the CBC. The Hillclimbers drop to 1-14, 1-11.

Ben Logan scored one run in the first inning and exploded for nine runs in the second inning. The Raiders added two runs in the third inning and four more runs in the fourth inning.

Grace Deardurff fired a two-hit shutout in the pitching circle for the Raiders and finished with 11 strikeouts. She now has 138 strikeouts this spring.

For the full story and game results, pick up a copy of Tuesday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!