Jones sends BL past Hillclimbers

Cole Jones came up with a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to send Benjamin Logan past visiting Urbana 7-6 on Monday in Central Buckeye Conference baseball action.

Benjamin Logan’s Blake Peterson slides into second base during Monday’s home game against Urbana. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Raider are now 15-3 overall and 9-3 in the league, while the Hillclimbers fall to 1-18, 1-12.

After a back-and-forth start to the game, the score was tied 4-4 at the end of three innings.

The Raiders scored a run in the fourth inning and another in the sixth inning to take a 6-4 lead.

Urbana drove in two runs in the top of the seventh to even the score at 6-6.

