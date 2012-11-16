BL boys, BHS girls win titles at Raider Invitational

Benjamin Logan’s boys and Bellefontaine’s girls track and field teams added to their already strong resumes Friday by winning the Raider Invitational.

It was the fifth time this season the Raider boys have won an invitational, while this marks the third win for the Chieftain girls.

Ben Logan ran away with the boys team title after piling up 136 points. Indian Lake took the runner-up spot, holding off Jonathan Alder 87-81.25. Kenton Ridge came in fourth with 76 points and Bellefontaine was close behind in fifth with 70 points. Riverside finished 13th with two points.

Benjamin Logan’s Kaidin Whitrock, left, and Indian Lake’s Dustin Franks race in the boys 110-meter hurdles Friday at the Benjamin Logan Raider Invitational.

“I was pleased with our team’s effort on such a windy night,” said BL boys head coach Kevin Butler. “Physically, it’s difficult to compete in those conditions, but I think being mentally tough is just as important because they knew how physically difficult it was going to be.

“It’s always nice to be in a position to win your home meet, too. I was happy for our team, but especially our seniors.

They have put in a lot of work and to win their final home meet will be a positive memory.”

The Chieftain girls also won comfortably with 134.5 points.

Bellefontaine’s Lauren Carter nears the finish line of the girls 100-meter dash.

The Chiefs saw junior standout Lauren Carter earn the most valuable female athlete award.

She won the 100 (12.5), 200 (26.7), 400 (1:02.0) and was part of the winning 1,600 relay (4:24.3).

“Our girls battled windy conditions and gained valuable experience as we are trying to get healthy,” said BHS head coach Ben Davis. “Winning was a nice boost to our girls team morale. Our boys had several personal bests despite the windy conditions. Our distance crew has worked hard all winter and it is starting t pay off. We hope to be a new look team when the league meet comes around.”

