Winslow hired as Triad’s new football coach

Triad has tapped former North Union and Elgin assistant coach Zach Winslow as the new leader of its football program, superintendent Vickie Hoffman announced in a press release Thursday.

ZACH WINSLOW

Winslow replaces Joe Cardinal, who resigned after going 7-23 in three seasons.

According to Hoffman, there were 23 applicants and three rounds of interviews were conducted before Winslow was offered the job.

“It is Zach’s enthusiasm to shape the program, his drive to get started right away and his passion for building relationships with our athletes and community that made him stand out in the interview process,” said Hoffman in the press release. “The district is eager to have Zach on the Triad team and cannot wait to see him continue to move the program in a positive direction.

Zach is excited and I am confident that he will be an excellent role model for our students, staff and community.”

