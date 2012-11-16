Lakers’ turnaround continues with sweep of North Union

What a difference a year has made for Indian Lake’s baseball team.

Indian Lake’s Matthew Risner throws to first base to turn a double play during the sixth inning of Wednesday’s game against North Union at Indian Lake. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Lakers on Wednesday complete a series sweep of North Union with a 4-1 victory over the visiting Wildcats in Central Buckeye Conference play.

The win improves the Lakers to 12-6 overall and 8-3 in the CBC Mad River division. They moved within a half game of the Wildcats for first place in the Mad River divi- sion. North Union is now 12-4, 9-3.

It has been an impressive turnaround for the Lakers this spring after they went 2-20 last season.

Solid pitching, timely hitting and strong defense have made up the Lakers’ recipe for success this season and those qualities were on display again Wednesday.

