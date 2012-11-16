Benjamin Logan squads claim county titles

It was a clean sweep for Benjamin Logan’s boys and girls track and field programs Tuesday as both won Logan County meet championships in their own stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Brooke McClellan, left, and Benjamin Logan’s Dani Widmark compete in the girls 1,600 during the Logan County meet Tuesday at Benjamin Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

The Raiders ran away with the boys meet after scoring 146 points. Indian Lake was second with 112 points, Bellefontaine took third with 67 points, Riverside was fourth with 14 points and Calvary Christian came in fifth with 10 points.

Ben Logan’s girls held off Bellefontaine 147-125. Riverside finished in third with 42 points, Indian Lake was fourth with 27 points and Calvary Christian was fifth with one point.

First-place finishes for Ben Logan’s boys came from Jackson Marshall in the shot put (48-9), Nolan Robson in the high jump (5-8), Jace Wical in the pole vault (11-6), George Kern in the 400 (55.8) and Bryson Tipton in the 1,600 (4:50.3).

Benjamin Logan’s Marshall Jackson throws during the boys shot put competition.

Three of the Raiders’ relay teams also won on Tuesday. Those groups included the 400 relay of Landon Roberts, Ben Whitten, Gavin Gibson and Dalton Rockhold (45.6), the 800 relay of Kaidin Whitrock, Whitten, Robson and George Kern (1:35.7) and the 1,600 relay of Kern, Whitrock, Landon Wenger and Chris Raterman (3:46.7).

