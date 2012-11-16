Bellefontaine knocks off Cougars in dramatic fashion
Chieftains pull out 7-6 win in eight innings
Tayteum Vigansky, shown in a file photo, was the winning pitcher and also had the game-winning hit to lead Bellefontaine to an extra-inning win over Kenton Ridge on Monday. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)
Bellefontaine’s softball team came through in crunch time as it edged visiting Kenton Ridge 7-6 in eighth innings Monday for a Central Buckeye Conference victory.
The Chieftains have won three straight to improve to 7-6 overall and 7-3 in the CBC standings. The Cougars slip to 10-6, 5-5.
Bellefontaine held a 5-4 lead after five innings. The Cougars scored twice in the top of the sixth inning to move in front 6-5. The Chiefs came up with the tying run in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
