Tigers take top honors at Champaign County meet

West Liberty-Salem’s girls and boys track and field teams dominated their competition to win the Champaign County meet Monday at Graham High School.

The Tiger girls won 14 of 17 events to pile up 195 points, Graham was runner-up with 65 points, Mechanicsburg took third with 40 points, Urbana was fourth with 38 points and Triad came in fifth with four points.

WL-Salem’s boys also won in commanding fashion with 117 points. Urbana came in second with 78 points, M’burg was third with 64 points, Graham finished fourth with 50 points and Triad took fifth with 40 points.

