BHS girls repeat as Franklin Invitational champs

Boys team finishes second

Bellefontaine’s girls track and field team poses with the championship trophy after winning the Franklin Invitational on Friday for the second year in a row. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Bellefontaine’s girls track and field team won the Franklin Invitational for the second year in a row Friday night, while the Chieftain boys took runner-up honors.

The BHS girls won the 10- team meet with 121.5 points, Wilmington came in second with 111 points, Edgewood was third with 105 points and Middletown Madison was fourth with 77.5 points.

“The girls battled the elements and had quality efforts,” said BHS head coach Ben Davis.

“We are glad to get Lauren Carter back after being off from injury. We are also thankful we got through the meet and lousy weather without any injuries.”

Wilmington won the boys 11- team meet with 110 points, Bellefontaine was runner-up with 99 points, Franklin took third with 82 points and Edgewood came in fourth with 60 points.

“The boys battled the adverse weather conditions as well,” said Davis. “We still managed to have personal bests in several of our events.”

