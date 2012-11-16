'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area boys bowling team

Bowler of the year — Ian Salyer, Bellefontaine

A junior, Salyer was on top of his game this winter as he led the area with a 205.4 average. He had a high game of 266 and a high two-game series of 495. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Editor’s Note: The all-area bowling team is based on averages reported by the coaches. A bowler must have recorded 25 games to be eligible.