Riverside uses long ball to zap Knights
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Riverside’s softball team used the strength of a pair of home runs to beat visiting Greenon 7-3 in non-league action Thursday.
Riverside’s Leah Kelsey is congratulated at home plate after hitting a home run during Thursday’s home game against Greenon. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)
The Pirates move their record to 12-4, while the Knights fall to 4-9.
“The girls played a good game,” said RHS head coach Andy Phelps. “We got timely hits when we needed them. I also thought Jenna Woods pitched a great game.”
Riverside built a 4-1 lead after the third inning.
The Pirates added three more runs in the sixth inning to take a 7-1 advantage.
