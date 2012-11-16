Riverside uses long ball to zap Knights

Riverside’s softball team used the strength of a pair of home runs to beat visiting Greenon 7-3 in non-league action Thursday.

Riverside’s Leah Kelsey is congratulated at home plate after hitting a home run during Thursday’s home game against Greenon. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Pirates move their record to 12-4, while the Knights fall to 4-9.

“The girls played a good game,” said RHS head coach Andy Phelps. “We got timely hits when we needed them. I also thought Jenna Woods pitched a great game.”

Riverside built a 4-1 lead after the third inning.

The Pirates added three more runs in the sixth inning to take a 7-1 advantage.

