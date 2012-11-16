Lady Raiders score 2 in 6th to rally past North Union

Benjamin Logan’s softball team used a decisive sixth inning to defeat visiting North Union 2-1 on Wednesday in Central Buckeye Conference action.

Benjamin Logan shortstop Lynzee Cronkleton makes a throw to first base during Wednesday’s win over North Union. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMON)

The Raiders improve to 13-2 overall and are now tied for first in the CBC Mad River division with the Wildcats at 7-2.

North Union, which beat Ben Logan 4-0 in the series opener Monday, slips to 12-3 overall.

Hits were at a premium on Wednesday with the two squads combining for just three hits.

North Union got on the scoreboard first with a run in the third inning. The Wildcats’ lead held up until the bottom of the sixth when the Raiders broke through for a pair of runs.

For the full story and Complete SOFTBALL ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Thursday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!